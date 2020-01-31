You are the owner of this article.
Perrot State Park hosting Winterfest
Perrot State Park hosting Winterfest

Winterfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Perrot State Park, 26247 Sullivan Road, Trempealeau.

The event will feature sled dogs, horse-drawn wagon rides, snowshoeing, sledding and food. The event is free with vehicle admission sticker.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

