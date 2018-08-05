TREMPEALEAU — A land donation of 880 acres in 1918 has evolved and flourished into the picturesque Perrot State Park over the decades, reaching its landmark 100-year anniversary in pristine condition and brimming with history.
The now 1,270-acre state park, which encompasses bluffs, prairie fields and Trempealeau Bay and Mountain, celebrated its centennial on Saturday with free admission to the park and a host of activities and demonstrations. Visitors met live raptors, participated in nature crafts, recorded their memories of the park for a Centennial Notebook and immersed themselves in the centuries-old history of Perrot.
Nicholas Perrot of France, one of the first Europeans to descend the upper Mississippi River Valley, arrived in the Trempealeau area in 1685, looking to meet and trade with the tribes residing on the land, who had likely been there since 13,000 years ago.
Winona businessman John Latsch purchased the land across the riverfront, as well as 425-foot-high Trempealeau Mountain, in 1918 and turned it over to the state, creating what was then Wisconsin’s fifth state park.
Perrot Park attracts visitors from across the country and throughout the world to stay in the 104 campsites, hike the 15 miles of trails or canoe and kayak.
“We’re celebrating what the park is for, recognizing the value of what parks are today and celebrating being outdoors,” said natural resources property supervisor Lois Larson. “To the community, the centennial is just another reminder it’s a very historical place and a great draw for people to explore the community.”
Robert Keiper, 70, of Fountain City, demonstrated the ancient art of flintknapping during the celebration, laying a moosehide pelt across his knee and chipping away at a piece of chert with a hammer stone and moose antler.
Historically, Native Americans in the area collected silicified sandstone to shape into preforms or blanks, used for making tools when they ventured away from Silver Mound, where they mined for stone for thousands of years.
Keiper learned flintknapping in 1970, encountering a maker resembling a “mountain man” with full beard and long hair. He demonstrated arrow-making using the bottom of a Noxema bottle, and Keiper quickly picked up the craft, traveling cross country to trade stones and share knowledge.
Native Americans, whose use of flintknapping goes back some 13,000 years, experienced a culture shock when the French arrived with their metals, Keiper said. Arrowheads are still found in the park, with an agate basin version discovered just two years ago on Brady’s Bluff.
Abbey Krumrie, executive director and founder of River Valley Raptors, introduced park guests to Cash the great horned owl, Rocket the merlin falcon and an American kestrel. Allowing youths to see the live birds up close helps encourage conservation efforts, Krumrie said.
“Getting that up-close, emotional connection to a wild animal gives them more of that passion to want to help,” Krumrie said. “I think nature centers in general are really amazing things to have in the community.”
Trisha Tobias of Trempealeau, who is a frequent hiker at the park with her children, says the area is special to the village and gives her family a reprieve from electronics. Brady’s Bluff is a favorite, and Tobias marvels at the pristine upkeep of the park. Commenting on the centennial, daughter Rylee, 8, said, “I can’t believe it went that fast.”
Perrot State Park board member Jonathan Ringdahl first discovered the park at age 7, wowed by the view and developing an instant love of state parks. Though he has visited 70 state park properties over the past two decades, Perrot remains his favorite and the location he recommends to tourists and community members.
“This is one of the most beautiful places not just in the state of Wisconsin but in the country,” Ringdahl said.
Ringdahl credits the Wisconsin DNR, Perrot State Park board members and volunteers, and donors for the impeccable preservation of Perrot. In the past year, a grant from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program helped WisCorp members repair erosion on the West Brady Bluff trail and the National Resources Foundation funded an Eco Box by the Nature Center with audio information. Recent projects have included building and installing new canoe and kayak racks, replacing ski trail signs, trail maintenance and acquiring native prairie plants for the Nature Center garden.
“The centennial shows our committed to protecting these special natural places and the wisdom of John Latch,” Ringdahl said. “That it still looks this perfect is a testament to our dedication.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.