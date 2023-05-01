Just as she was beginning to lose hope in becoming a homeowner, Darshida Morgan received the call from Habitat for Humanity: She had been selected for a build in West Salem.

Morgan’s journey to homeownership has been a long and bumpy road; at times, when life threw curveballs her way, Morgan thought about giving up on finding a home. But wanting a better life for her four sons kept her motivated.

In 2019, Morgan started the Finding HOME core program with the Marine Credit Union Foundation, a 12- to 18-month program that helps individuals with barriers to homeownership with financial education. After completing the program, Morgan qualified for a mortgage — a guarantee for all Finding HOME graduates.

Majel Hein, director of financial education at the nonprofit foundation, worked with Morgan for the 18 months of the program and beyond. Hein said that Morgan’s desire for homeownership, perseverance and strength made her an ideal candidate.

“I’ll say full force, Darshida’s desire for homeownership comes from her desire to support her boys,” Hein said. “She wants nothing but stability and safety for her kiddos.”

The Marine Credit Union Foundation offers a free 90-minute consultation to anyone interested in finding a path to homeownership. Hein said that 62% of households were connected to homeownership in that first appointment, whether it’s through the Finding HOME core program or another mortgage product or program.

Finding HOME started in 2018 when Marine Credit Union was trying to figure out how to help households who weren’t qualifying for a high-risk mortgage.

Hein said households meet with her three times a month during the core program to work on their relationship to money, building a strong foundation of trust, and on saving and credit history.

Hein said the Finding HOME core program disproportionately serves people of color. About 24% of the households served in the Finding HOME core program are Black, Indigenous or people of color — compared with 11.2% of the county population.

“We have so many systemic barriers that limit members of the BIPOC community from getting a home,” Hein said. “What we can do is help them through that. Use our support and honestly my privilege to give them access to homeownership.”

A 2021 nationwide study from the Brookings Institute shows that Black residents face significant barriers in becoming homeowners. Primary causes include racial wealth gaps, unequal access to lending, discriminatory lending practices and legacies of segregation and redlining that targeted Black people.

Finding home

Morgan, who works full-time as a nursing assistant in La Crosse, said that the program prepared her “tremendously” for being a homeowner. She said her saving habits have changed and it’s now a “natural instinct” to focus on budgeting.

After graduating from the core program, Morgan’s search for a home was put on pause due to high housing prices in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan continued to work on her credit and look for homes that would fit her family — she didn’t have any luck.

Then last year, the Morgan family lost everything when their apartment burned down.

“I really wanted to give up then because we were living in a hotel and we weren’t finding anything (affordable) to rent,” Morgan said. “My kids (motivated me). Everytime they would see me sad, they would say ‘chin up, Mom,’ because that’s what I would always say to them. When they have basketball games — ‘chin up boys, keep going.’ So they used that, reversed it and gave it to me.”

Nine months after her apartment burned down, Morgan received the call from Habitat for Humanity – she would become a homeowner at last.

“After the house fire, I just felt like we were getting blessings after blessing,” Morgan said. “I’m like, ‘This can’t be real, something has to go wrong sooner or later,’ because I’d never had this before. For us to get the Habitat house, it just still feels unreal.”

Part of being a Habitat recipient means the future homeowner puts in hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” — constructing the home alongside Habitat volunteers. To complete her hours as a full-time working mom, Morgan asked Marine Credit Union employees to help.

The bank and nonprofit foundation organized three full work days for staff to help with Morgan’s home.

“Helping out here gives me a large appreciation,” Morgan said about building her own home. “It’s ours, and we put in the time to make it happen.”

Her sons are too young to work on the site, but Morgan said they usually come on Sundays to clean up the yard from all the construction work.

Morgan is expected to move into her brand-new home midsummer. She’s looking forward to being proud of how far she’s come, relaxation and enjoying her new neighborhood.

“I’m nervous because this will be my first time owning a house, but I’m also very, very excited to have something now, to be able to say that it’s ours, for my children.”