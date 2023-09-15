If they gave a crown for persistence, Emma Garrison would get it. On her fourth try, she became the 2023 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest.
Because of her talent and determination, the 2022 UW-La Crosse graduate has won the title. Garrison received the honor during the scholarship program at the Capella Performing Arts Center Saturday, Sept. 9.
The 23-year-old persisted through 16 competitions during the past four years to land a Miss America organization title that will allow her to compete for the Miss Wisconsin crown next June. It’s a goal she’s had for a long time.
When Garrison was in middle school in Waunakee, Miss Capital City came into her class.
“I thought she was the coolest person ever,” recalls Garrison.
That title holder’s sister, who eventually competed in the Miss Teen program, became one of Garrison’s best friends. Once Garrison turned 18, she started competing for Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest.
That has paid off for Garrison both financially and personally. In 16 competitions, she’s earned $13,000 in scholarships. Among her titles: first runner-up for Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest in 2022, first runner-up for Miss Onalaska 2022 and second runner-up for Miss Madison in 2022. She also held the 2023 Americas Ideal Miss Wisconsin title.
Along with the runner-up titles, Garrison received the Citizenship Award and Community Service Award during the 2022 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest competition, Spirit of Miss America award Miss Onalaska 2022, as well as the Spirit of Miss America during the 2019 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest program.
During the most recent Oktoberfest competition, Garrison also won overall interview, overall on-stage question, overall evening gown, and the Delbert & Linda Shafer Volunteer Memorial Scholarship. Garrison is excited to represent the area she has come to love and wants to start her professional career.
“I am most looking forward to Oktoberfest and being a part of the royal family,” she says. “I am so excited to be part of this community, travel to schools and to represent La Crosse at Miss Wisconsin.”
For her talent during the competition, Garrison turned to her viola to play “John Ryan’s Polka,” a song from the movie “Titanic” that she also played in Ireland with her high school folk band. She has played viola since she was in fourth grade.
“I wanted to quit right away, but my mom made me keep with it,” she said. “I eventually loved it once I was introduced to folk music. I’ve played for around 11 years.”
Garrison beat cancer when she was 17, an experience that helped her begin whole-body health. Then at 20, she was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It made her realize the lack of education or support for students with the disorder. Often females are misdiagnosed with anxiety and never given the proper treatment, she said. The experience helped form her professional goals.
“With experience in education, psychology and parent training I plan to use my skills to create digital resources with education around the signs of ADHD, different treatment options, and where to seek support in the community,” she said.
Garrison thanks all who have helped her achieve her goal of becoming Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest. Her next goals include passing her Board Certified Behavior Analyst license exam and making La Crosse proud at the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship program.
She credits her strong faith in helping her along this journey, and encourages others to not fear failure, but to embrace it because through failure is where true character is built.
“To anyone who has a dream that was placed in their hearts, it’s there for a reason,” she says. “Never give up hope. You were made to shine.”
-- Randy Erickson | randy.erickson@lee.net