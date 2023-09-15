Gallery: Seven in running for Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest crown

Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest 2015 Zoe Roou will crown a successor Saturday from among seven women competing in this year’s pageant, which starts at 7 p.m. at the La Crosse Center’s South Hall.

The La Crosse Center is a new venue for the pageant, which was held for many years at Viterbo University. “We’re excited to be downtown, just to be closer to restaurants and all that for after the show,” said Lisa Horman, who for the fifth year is co-directing the pageant with Amy Ryan. “Amy and I are very excited for the show this year. We think it’s going to be a great one.”

Contestants in this year’s pageant include Globe University student Ciarra Bullard and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students Alexandria Lira, Madeline Kumm, Sydney Marsh, Peyton Kerst, Darby Campbell and Mattie Mae Krause.

Kerst and Marsh competed in last year’s La Crosse pageant, with Kerst taking third runner-up honors. Kumm took first runner-up at Miss Wisconsin in June, competing as Miss Great Lakes. Lira, a former Miss Sparta like Roou, also was among the contestants at Miss Wisconsin.

The winner of the pageant will represent La Crosse and become a part of the Oktoberfest family as well as compete next June in Oshkosh for the title of Miss Wisconsin and a chance to compete in the Miss America Pageant. Contestants also will get a share of $18,000 in scholarships and prizes, with each contestant getting at least $500.

The contestants in the pageant will compete in categories including interview, talent, fitness in swimsuit, onstage question and evening gown. Performances in this year’s talent category will include one vocalist, one baton twirler, one instrumentalist (flute) and four dancers.

In addition to the contestants, the pageant also will include Miss Wisconsin 2016 Courtney Pelot of Manitowoc. Misty Lown, owner of Misty’s Dance Unlimited and a former Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest, will serve as emcee.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the La Crosse Center box office or online through Ticketmaster. For more information, click here.

-- Randy Erickson | randy.erickson@lee.net