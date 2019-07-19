One person was killed and another seriously injured Thursday in a weather-related crash in Trempealeau County.
Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a report at about 9 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 53 near Dubbert Road, just south of Whitehall.
First responders found a car in a ditch and a truck lying on its side in the middle of the highway. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.
Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage in the head-on crash and, although the incident is still under investigation, authorities said weather likely played a role.
The names of the people have not been released.
The highway was closed for about 3½ hours.
