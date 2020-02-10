1 person killed, 5 seriously injured in Monroe County crash
1 person killed, 5 seriously injured in Monroe County crash

TOWN OF ADRIAN — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Monroe County.

At 7:45 p.m., two vehicles headed in opposite directions collided on Hwy. 16 near Hazel Avenue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and lone occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Five people in the other vehicle were injured and taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

One of the injured was transported by med-flight.

Hwy. 16 was closed in both directions for about 3½ hours.

This crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

