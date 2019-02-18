If you think you’ve had snow up to here — with predictions of up to 6 inches more Tuesday night and Wednesday — consider the plight of city, village and county street and highway crews logging hundreds of miles a day to clear snow and salt roads.
“They’re sick of it,” said La Crosse street superintendent Mike La Fleur, who said the waves of snowfalls during the past few weeks are straining the department’s overtime budget.
Sunday’s record-setting Feb. 17 snowfall of 4.7 inches at the La Crosse Regional Airport beat the old mark of 4.5 inches set in 1929. It brought the seasonal snowfall so far to 42.13 inches, nearly a foot more than normal and just short of the average total snowfall of 43 inches.
The sickness is expected to persist Tuesday night, when still another snowfall is expected to begin, predicted to drop up to 6 inches across the Coulee Region by sometime Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
On the other hand, downhill and cross-country skiers, snowboarders and snowshoe enthusiasts are in their element — and the trails of the La Crosse County Snowmobile Alliance are in good condition, after a five-year period when the trails were either closed or in poor shape.
Switching truck setups to pile snow on Isle La Plume back to plowing streets takes some doing, La Fleur said, including rigging the plows and putting ice spreaders back on.
Long hours are straining snow-removal crews’ nerves, with “their dispositions getting a little short” because of the workload the past few weeks, said Keith Back, La Crosse County’s assistant highway commissioner.
It’s all hands on deck when big storms hit, said La Fleur, motioning to the nearly empty office because staffers were out on plow and removal routes. At peak times, as many as 34 employees and vehicles are on the road, he said.
City crews worked from midnight Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday removing tons of snow and taking dozens of dump truck loads to the dumping site on Isle la Plume. The pile, roughly 100 feet long, 30 feet wide and as high as 20 feet in some places, holds an estimated 21,000 cubic yards, with much more to come.
The city of La Crosse’s salt barn, which can store 2,500 tons, is running a little short, with about 100 tons left, although a shipment from Dubuque is expected to arrive Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, La Fleur said, adding, “We’ve got just enough to stay above water.”
Similarly, the county is doing OK on salt, with an order also slated to arrive this week, Back said.
Some county drivers, such as those assigned to interstate duty or to major highways such as 157/53, often pull overnight shifts when it is snowing, Back said. They must keep those more trafficked thoroughfares clear, while county roads don’t require overnight maintenance, he said.
This season is a marked reversal from the relatively mild ones of the past four or five years — and last year, until April slapped the area with snow. This one is reminiscent of seasons 20 years ago, La Fleur said.
Back then, snowfalls often came early and cold temperatures often let them overstay their welcomes, he said.
