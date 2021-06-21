PET OF THE WEEK:: RILEY

Riley is a 5-year-old, spayed female, Lab/Pit Bull Mix who is current on vaccinations.

Riley is a beautiful girl with the softest coat looking for her forever family who will love her unconditionally!

She is house trained and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

Riley is selective with other dogs so we will require a dog meet to make sure they are a good match. A lower key submissive dog would be best. She can be nervous at first with new situations so she would do best in a home with respectful children 8 years and older.

She is a pretty low key girl who would love to go for daily walks or hikes (she has wonderful leash manners) but doesn't require an excessive amount of exercise. She really just wants to be in your company. She is a great cuddler and enjoys belly rubs once she feels comfortable. In a new environment Riley is initially anxious. Her adopter will need to give her time to adjust to such a big life change. Once she knows she is home forever she will feel much more content.

If interested in Riley contact the Coulee Region Humane Society at www.couleehumane.com

If interested in Riley, or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: http://www.couleehumane.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0