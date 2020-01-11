Bushy tailed and flocculent, with an exuberant grin and ever-perky ears, Mishka the Siberian husky could top any stuffed animal in the cuteness and cuddliness department, and she boasts a comforting factor to boot.

For the past five years, Mishka, 6, has been spreading smiles and boosting moods as a certified therapy dog, bringing her infectious presence to the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner, the Cameron Park Farmers Market and, every other Saturday, to the Children's Museum of La Crosse. Twice a month at 10 a.m., Mishka, accompanied by owner Mickey Padesky, mills around the Children's Museum foyer as babies, kids and parents gather around to offer pets, snag a kiss on the nose or simply take a breather by a furry friend.

"It's kind of a good way to give back," sad Padesky, whose two previous pet huskies also were therapy dogs. "There's that unconditional love and nonjudgmental (quality) they bring. (Mishka) is just super friendly and loving. She's gentle and always so smiley. People are drawn to her."

As part of the Coulee Region Humane Society's Ambassadors of Love program, Mishka completed Canine Good Citizen training and testing, and she wears her pet therapy title with pride, perking up when Padesky pulls out her special bandana and harness. An attention-seeker, Mishka uses her irresistible cuteness to her advantage, magically luring a crowd wherever she goes.

But while she relishes ear scratches and being fawned over in general, Mishka is keenly aware when it's time to tone down the charm and focus her soothing energy on a person in need.

"It's nice seeing what she does for others, the joy she brings, to children or even adults when they are having a bad day," Padesky said.

Indeed, Mishka adapts her disposition to her surroundings, perking up around bouncy kids and curbing her own ebullience when people exhibit signs of strain or unease. Mishka's innate sensitivity has proven invaluable for Children's Museum patrons with sensory-processing disorders or challenges, and she also provides a friendly first impression of the canine species in general.

"It's surprising how many kids come in who have never met a dog," said Jaclyn Freeberg, program coordinator for the Children's Museum. "Mishka gives a really great first introduction to dogs. She's so sweet and so friendly. Kids check the calendar for her (visits)."

Odin Ormes, 4½, broke into a grin when he spotted Mishka Saturday morning, running over to stroke her luxurious fur. Mishka's name, Padesky says, means "little bear" and the plush pup's appearance instantly won over little Odin.

"Her tail looks super pretty," Odin enthused.

Even the tiniest of tots show no fear around Mishka, with 16-month-old Evelyn Herke toddling over to examine the dog three times her size. Leaning in for a hug, Evelyn toppled forward but was unfazed, and Mishka offered up licks for the curious baby. Evelyn's grandmother, Barb Johnson, was impressed with the interaction.

"She's mellow, and she looks like she's really good with kids," Johnson said of Mishka.

Even the best of therapy pets can reach their limit under extreme circumstances, and on such occasions Mishka counts on Padesky to read her cues and call a break. During the Children's Museum's recent Christmas event, the flood of squealing kids and loud bellows from Santa Claus began to overwhelm Mishka, and Padesky took her aside for a reprieve.

"She depends on me for that," Padesky said.

While far more genial than the average dog, in some ways Mishka is just that: enamored by snacks — bananas and snap peas are favorites — thrilled by walks and prone to stealing her golden retriever "sister's" stuffed toys. She follows mainly basic commands, but does have a special trick in her arsenal. One young girl is known to pop over and ask, "Mishka, do you love me?"

"I'll get behind (the girl) and do this," Padesky said, bobbing her head up and down. "And Mishka will nod, 'Yes, I love you.'"

Mishka and Mickey will return to the Children's Museum of La Crosse, 207 Fifth Ave. S., at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. Museum admission is required. For a full schedule of events, visit https://www.funmuseum.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

