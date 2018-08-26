Clyde
Clyde is a 10-year-old neutered border collie mix who is current on vaccinations. He is a sweet, gentle and easy-going dog who wants to be your constant companion. He will gently nudge you for attention and roll over for belly rubs. Clyde keeps his kennel clean at the shelter and should do well in his new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Clyde should do well in a home with other pets and with respectful children of any age. He is a very social and loving dog who is tolerant and would fit in well with most families. He is looking for a family who has plenty of time to spend with him and can take him for regular walks to help him get down to a healthier weight.
Alexander
Alexander is a 2-year-old neutered cat who is current on vaccinations, tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia and was declawed. He is affectionate and loves being around people. Alexander is an easy going and cuddly cat and loves toys and catnip. Alexander should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction and with respectful children under parental supervision.
