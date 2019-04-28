Panda is a nine-month-old neutered puppy who is very active and outgoing and needs an owner with plenty of time for training and exercise. This active dog would make a great hiking or running partner. He was house trained in his previous home and is selective about other dogs. A meeting at the shelter with potential housemates will be required. Panda should live in a home with children 10 and up and without cats.
Mama is an eight-year-old spayed brown tiger cat who is up to date on vaccinations and tested FIV/FeLV negative. She is nervous in new situations but very sweet and would love big windows to sit by. She should do well with other pets and respectful children if introduced slowly. Mama’s adoption fee has been waived due to a special medical need for IBD medication.
Visit Panda and Mama or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Human society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.