Roux
Roux is a 2-year-old neutered dog who is current on vaccinations. He is in need of a very patient and loving home to help him gain confidence. He hadn’t been exposed to a daily routine before he arrived and is very fearful and unsure in new situations and with new people. Once he gets to know you, he is very sweet and loves to cuddle. Roux is mainly housebroken when he has a consistent routine and is crated when he can’t be supervised. He prefers to do his business on walks rather than in the yard. He is currently in a foster home with another dog and does very well. He would enjoy having a canine companion in his new home. He needs to live in a quiet, adult-only home, as he is very fearful around new people and loud noises. He should not live in a home with cats. Roux is a sweet dog who needs a special, dedicated home interested in working with him so he can reach his full potential. Socializing him will be a slow process and he will be required to attend training class to work on his social skills.
Vespa
Vespa is a 5-month-old spayed female kitten who is current on vaccinations. She is a sweet cat with a loud purr and would love to be your best friend. Vespa loves attention and will roll around in appreciation. She should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction and with children under parental supervision.
