Bailey
Bailey is a 1-year-old spayed German shepherd who is current on vaccinations. She is a beautiful and affectionate dog looking for a quiet home. Bailey was house-trained in her previous home and should do well in her new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She will need to be the only pet in the home and should live in a home with teenagers or adults only, as young children make her uncomfortable. Bailey is a nervous dog who will need someone who is dedicated to helping her build her confidence. Bailey is loving and high energy and will need a lot of exercise. She knows sit and lie down.
Akira
Akira is a 3-year-old spayed cat who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia. She is a very sweet cat and a bit shy. It will take her time to warm up to new situations, but she loves to explore once she is comfortable. Akira loves attention and will purr when someone is petting her. She should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. She would prefer a quiet home with older, respectful children.
