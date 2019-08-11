Tuesday and her sister, Wednesday, are 10-week-old female kittens looking for a quieter home where they can spend their days playing and napping. When they’re comfortable, they are very active kitties who love to play. These adorable cats would benefit living in a home with someone who will give them some extra one-on-one time, to help them feel more comfortable and confident. Keep in mind, kittens benefit greatly from having another cat to play with to help burn off extra energy. You can adopt two cats for one adoption fee. They may do well with other calm, easygoing pets if given slow and proper introductions, and would prefer a quieter home without younger children (13 and up.)
Moses is the happiest and wiggliest 2-and-a-half-year-old dog looking for an active family that has plenty of time for him. Moses does a great job keeping his kennel clean, and should do well with house training if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. He should do well in a home with other dogs, and the Humane Society recommends a dog meet with any resident dogs to make sure it’s a good match. He may do well with respectful children of any age, and keep in mind that he is large and can be bouncy when excited so he may accidentally knock over small children. Moses is a real sweetheart who wants to be part of everything his owners do. Once he is tired out he loves to snuggle and give kisses, and already knows the commands sit and lie down.
