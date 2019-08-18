Kyle is a 10-year-old senior dog ready for his perfect home. Though Kyle does have occasional accidents in his kennel at the Humane Society, he should do well with a consistent routine. Kyle may do well in a home with other dogs and the Society recommends a dog meet to make sure it’s a good match. Kyle can be nervous, so he is looking for a home where all family members are eight years old or older. He can be fearful in new situations, but once he knows you’re there to pet him, Kyle will warm up quickly. He’s looking for a home that will give him plenty of exercise and get him down to a healthy weight. He loves to play fetch and is very smart, already knowing sit, shake, lay down and could learn more — old dogs can learn new tricks.
Kendall is a sweet 5-year-old spayed cat, up to date on her vaccinations and ready for a cozy home with people to love. She spent several weeks in foster care recovering from a health concern but is much better now. She is still on a prescription diet, and the Society recommends an adoption counselor consultation for more details. Her foster parents say she can be shy and would likely prefer a calmer house. When Kendall is comfortable, she can be a shadow and adores curling up in laps for cuddles. She even enjoys playing with a feather wand when the mood strikes. Kendall would prefer a quieter home but should adjust to other calm, easy-going pets and respectful children ten and up under parental guidance.
