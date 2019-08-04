Ghoul is a handsome two-year-old neutered cat ready to love a new home. He is a sweet cat that loves attention from his favorite people. He’ll rub all over for pets, and loves to run and play when he gets in the mood. His ideal home would be one with big windows to lie by during the day, with people to brush his beautiful coat and snuggle all night. He should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. He should do well with children under parental supervision.
Millie is a sweet, affectionate and playful 10-year-old spayed dog ready for a new home. She was house trained previously, and should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She needs to be the only dog in the home. Because she is older and can startle easily, she is looking for a home with respectful teenagers and older. Don’t let Millie’s age fool you, she still has plenty of energy and loves to play fetch. She is extremely smart, and already knows sit, shake, lie down, stay and come. She would make a great hiking partner.
Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
