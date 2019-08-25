Toby is a nine-month-old neutered Lionhead-mix bunny with the fluffiest mane. Toby is shy at first and takes a while to trust people. He will need a lot of love and patience while he adjusts. Rabbits need plenty of time outside of their cage to exercise and explore. Toby is looking for a forever home where he will get plenty of attention, and could make a great movie-watching buddy. Because of his fluff, he will require regular grooming to prevent him from getting matted.
Finneas is a one-year-old neutered dog with the cutest eyebrows. This affectionate and energetic guy is looking for an active, hound-loving home. Finneas always keeps his kennel clean here at the shelter and should do well in a home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. He would do well in a home with other dogs, as he loves to play. He even goes to doggy day care and loves it. Due to his resource guarding tendencies he is looking for an adult-only home. Finneas is active and food-motivated, already knowing “sit” and “lie down,” and is ready to learn more. He would make a great running or hiking partner.
Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
