Lily is a 4-year-old spayed Labrador mix who is current on vaccinations. She is a gorgeous, active and sweet dog. Lily has been anxious while in the shelter environment and is looking for an active person who understands her specific needs. She was house trained in her previous home and should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Lily should do well with other dogs in the home and loves to play. She is very uncomfortable around children and needs an adult-only home. She is a great dog who bonds quickly with her favorite people. She is uncomfortable with strangers entering her home and prefers to have her own space to retreat to. She is looking for a person to go hiking with and play tug of war. Lily is very smart and already knows sit, lay down, off, and stay.
Nermal is a 7-month-old neutered cat who is current on vaccinations. Nermal is a typical kitten that loves to run around and play all day. After a long day of playing and bird watching he loves to curl up for naps. He would benefit greatly from having another cat to play with and help him burn off excess energy. Nermal should do well in a home with other pets given proper introductions and with children under parental supervision.
Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
