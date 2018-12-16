Yam
Yam is a 2-year-old neutered cat who is current on vaccinations.
He is an active, very confident and social cat who loves to be around people.
He is looking for a home where he can spend his days exploring and chasing toys with lots of people to interact with and snuggle with at night.
Yam should do well with other pets given a slow and proper introduction and with respectful children under parental supervision.
Mia
Mia is a 2-year-old spayed pitbull mix who is current on vaccinations. She is an absolutely beautiful dog who is full of playful energy. Mia needs an active home with someone who will provide her with plenty of daily exercise and training. She keeps her kennel clean at the shelter when let out regularly and should do well in a home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Mia may do well with other dogs in the home. We will require a dog meet to make sure it is a good match. She would do best in a home with teenagers and older due to her excitable, bouncy behavior. She is a great dog with a lot of potential. Her ideal owner would be someone who will provide her with consistent training and will keep her busy both physically and mentally.
