Charisma
Charisma is a 1-year-old spayed cat who is current on vaccinations. She would love to play all day and snuggle at night. She is very social and loves to spend time with people. Her favorite activities include chasing wand toys and lounging on a bed after she tires herself out. Charisma doesn’t care for other cats in her space but may do well with another calm pet if given a slow and proper introduction. She should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
Buddy
Buddy is a 5-year-old neutered coonhound who is current on vaccinations. He is a sweet dog looking for a home where he doesn’t have to spend much time alone as he is very anxious when not around people. Buddy was mostly house trained in his previous home but would have occasional accidents. He will need a consistent routine and shouldn’t be left too long without a bathroom break. He would likely do well with other dogs in the home and would benefit from the companionship. He has lived with kids previously and did well and also does well with cats. Buddy would do best in a situation where someone is home most of the day or where he can come to work with his owner. He is a typical hound who loves to explore with his nose.
