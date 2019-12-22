Pets of the Week for Sunday, Dec. 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vanya is a five-month-old, spayed brown and white tabby-cat who can be a bit shy, but once she warms up she loves to be around people. Once she gets comfortable, she can be silly and loves to play with toys. Vanya would benefit from having a more confident feline friend in the home with her, to show her the ropes. She should get along well with other cats if given proper, gradual introductions. Any dogs and children in the home should be calm and respectful, so they do not startle or chase her and will need to be supervised around her until everyone is comfortable. Vanya would do best without kids under 12 years old.

Bonded pair Aro and Lizzy are both nine-years-old. Aro is a neutered Doberman Pinscher and Lizzy is a spayed Great Dane/Saint Bernard mix, and both are up to date on their vaccinations. This senior pair is extremely sweet and looking for their perfect retirement home. Both are house-trained and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. The Human Society is unsure how they would do with other dogs, and will require a meeting with other dogs at the shelter to ensure a good match. They have lived with cats previously and done well. Aro and Lizzy went through some big changes recently, and are unsure and nervous about their surroundings. They are looking for a family that understands they may take time to adjust to a new home. They are affectionate, mellow and well-behaved, and just need somebody willing to take a chance and support them.

Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

