Spiderman
Spiderman is a 6-month-old neutered tabby looking for his forever home. Spiderman is quite shy and will need time and extra attention to adjust to his new home. He loves being pet once he gets to know you, but is hesitant about being picked up. He adores other kittens and would do best with a confident cat to show him the ropes, so we are requiring that Spidey go to a home with another cat. Spiderman is timid and may be scared by boisterous dogs, though he did start to come around to the calm dogs in his foster home. Spiderman would prefer a quieter home without kids younger than 10.
Katy
Katy is a 5-year-old spayed coonhound mix who is current on vaccinations. She is a beautiful, sweet and social dog who is looking for a quiet home with someone who likes to explore the outdoors. She was house trained in her previous home and should do well in her new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Katy should do well in a home with other dogs. She should live with teenagers or older as she is uncomfortable around children. Katy should not live with cats. She is a very affectionate dog who loves to spend time with her favorite people. She can be nervous and will need time to adjust and bond. Like a typical hound, she will need to be contained at all times so that her nose doesn’t lead her astray.
