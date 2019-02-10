Barlow
Barlow is a sweet and easygoing 3-year-old neutered cat who loves to spend his time playing, lounging around or cuddling with his favorite staff members. He can be timid when he first meets new people but loves pets and warms up very quickly. Barlow is looking for a home with someone who has lots of love to give him. He should do well with another pet if given a proper introduction and should do well with respectful children 10 years old and up.
Thor
Thor is a sweet and social 5-year-old neutered coonhound mix. Thor is a very mellow and affectionate hound looking for a family that has plenty of time to spend with him. Thor was house trained in his previous home and should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Thor lived with another dog and did well. He would likely prefer to live with another dog as it gives him comfort when his owners leave. He may do well with respectful children of any age. He is a sweet dog who loves attention. He can be shy at first but he warms up quickly and would love to be your constant companion.
