Flamingo
Flamingo is an 8-month-old spayed cat looking for a home willing to adopt her and her friend Affie. Both cats are outgoing and social and spend their days playing and cuddling together in their foster home. Both cats are feline immunodeficiency virus positive but can still live long, happy lives. Since they are so attached and both have the same disease, they are required to go home together. To help them find their forever home sooner, their adoption fee is waived. They should do well with other pets if given slow and proper introductions. Talk to your vet first it you have other cats at home. They should also do fine with respectful children of all ages under parental guidance.
Koi
Koi is a 9-month-old, 46-pound male pitbull terrier mix looking for his forever family. Koi is very active, outgoing and affectionate. Koi is an energetic and playful puppy who needs an owner that has plenty of time to dedicate to his training and exercise routine. Koi keeps his kennel clean at the shelter when let out regularly but still has accidents over the long nights. He will need a consistent routine in his new home. We highly recommend crate training. He may do well with other dogs in the home. Since Koi has a rough play style, a dog meet with any resident dogs will be required to make sure it is a good match. He would do best in a home with children above toddler age as he is very strong and bouncy. Koi will need daily exercise to keep him on his best behavior. He would make a great running or hiking partner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.