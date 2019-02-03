Navy
Navy is a 7-month-old neutered cat who loves other cats and snuggles with the two other shelter cats he’s housed with. Navy can be timid in new situations and places, but when he feels comfortable he loves to play. Like all young cats, Navy will need lots of toys and scratching posts to keep him busy. Young cats benefit greatly from having another cat to play with to help them burn off excess energy. You can currently adopt two cats for one adoption fee. Navy should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction and would prefer living in a quieter home without young children.
Dixie Rose
Dixie Rose is a goofy, snuggly and sweet 3-year-old spayed German shepherd mix looking for owners who have plenty of time to spend with her. Dixie Rose was house trained in her previous home but was never left alone for long periods of time. She will need a consistent routine and time to adjust in her new home. She should do well in a home with other dogs and should live only with respectful children 8 years and older due to her timidness in new situations. Dixie is a very fun dog who loves toys and will toss them in the air and bat them around like a cat. She can be shy at first but warms up quickly and loves attention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.