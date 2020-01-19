Pets of the Week for Sunday, Jan. 19

Olive is a five-year-old brown-and-white tiger, front-declawed, spayed cat looking for a mellow home. Olive, like her namesake, can be a little “tangy” but warms up quickly with affection and snacks. When she’s comfortable, she loves hanging out with her favorite people and rolling around for pets. Olive loves to be the center of attention but should adjust to living with calm, respectful housemates if given a slow, proper introduction. She appreciates her space and likes attention on her own terms, so she’ll thrive in a home without kids younger than 10 years old.

Willard is a five-year-old neutered Plott Hound who is current on his vaccinations and looking for a hound-loving family. He is good at keeping his kennel clean and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Willard may do well with other dogs in the home, but the Humane Society does require a dog-meet onsite to ensure a good fit. Due to some resource guarding tendencies, he is looking for a home where resident children are respectful of his space and are eight years old or older. Willard is incredibly smart and food-motivated, and knows many commands such as “sit,” shake,” “lie down,” “roll over” and “speak.” Being a hound, he does tend to be more vocal than many dogs when bored and likes to follow his nose, so he will need to be safely confined at all times to prevent scents from leading him astray.