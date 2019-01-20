Dexter
Dexter is a 6-month-old male Rex rabbit. He is curious, spunky and enjoys being around people. He will need plenty of time out of his cage to socialize. Dexter is entertaining, always on high alert and very active and interactive. Well-cared-for rabbits can live for 10 years or longer, and Dexter is in need of a lifelong home.
Marbles
Marbles is a 2-year-old neutered pit bull who is goofy, eager to please and very active. Marbles has a lot of potential but needs an owner to guide him. Marbles does well keeping his kennel clean and should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Marbles may do well in a home with other animals given time to adjust and proper introductions. We recommend he live with children 13 years and older. He is a big dog and very strong, and would benefit from a firm owner who will keep his mind busy and give him the exercise he needs. We are requiring that he go through a dog training course. Please talk with a staff member about this. He knows sit and down, and would love to learn more commands.
