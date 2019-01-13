Talia
Talia is a 6-year-old spayed cat who is up to date on vaccinations. Talia is shy in new situations but absolutely loves people and attention. When she’s comfortable, she is the sweetest cat and will rub all over you and chirp. Talia should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. She would prefer a home with older, respectful children age 10 and older.
Django
Django is a 1-year-old neutered American bulldog who is handsome, sweet and snuggly. Django is a timid but very sweet dog who is looking for a quiet home that is dedicated to building his confidence. Django was house trained in his previous home and should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Django will need to be the only dog in the home. He may do well with respectful children 7 and older. Django is a wonderful, affectionate dog who needs an owner who will help him feel safe and is willing to use positive reinforcement techniques to socialize him.
