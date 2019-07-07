Horace is a curious and spunky one-year-old male Rhinelander mix looking for a bunny-loving home. He enjoys social interaction and being around people and has also done well with kids. Horace’s perfect home would include plenty of time out of his cage to socialize and veggies to snack on. He is very interactive, entertaining and sweet, and would make a wonderful companion. Please keep in mind that well-cared-for rabbits can live for 10 years and sometimes longer. Horace is in need of a home that will always love and care for him.
Aubrey is a 10-year-old neutered Turkish Angora cat. His beautiful fur, bright blue eyes and unique facial structure make him a rare and handsome companion. Aubrey found his way to Coulee Humane after his owner was unable to continue caring for him. Aubrey is deaf and diabetic and requires insulin injections twice a day, but he’s a real trooper and takes them without a flinch. Despite his condition, Aubrey is a silly, loveable guy that loves spending time with people. He can be chatty at times and has a loud purr to let you know he loves you. He should do well with kids of all ages and would likely get along with other pets in the home after a proper introduction. When he’s not talking about his day or watching birds out the window, he likes to flop over and stretch out for a cat nap. If you’re looking for a stunning and snuggly guy, Aubrey is your man.
