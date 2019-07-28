Pippy Longstockings is a 10-month-old spayed cat who can be shy in new situations but warms up very quickly. When she’s comfortable, she absolutely loves people and attention. This adorable, silly cat loves chasing around toys, too. Pippy came in with another cat and they loved to play together in her previous home. She would likely benefit living in a home with a feline friend if given slow and proper introductions. She did well with respectful children five and older and should adjust well, keeping in mind she may prefer a quieter space to adjust in.
Panda is a nine-month-old neutered dog and is active, outgoing and affectionate. Panda is an energetic and playful puppy who needs an owner who has plenty of time to dedicate to his training and exercise routine. He was house-trained in a previous home and should adjust well given time and routine. He is selective about his friends, and the Humane Society will require a dog-meet at the shelter to guarantee a good fit. He should live in a home with children 10 and up and with no cats, as he can be very bouncy and mouthy when excited. Panda is very sweet and has a lot of potential. He would benefit from an owner that can provide leadership and set boundaries. This active boy would make a great hiking or running partner.
