Phoenix is a beautiful, mellow five-year-old dog with a big heart. Phoenix is in search of a forever family that has plenty of time for her. Phoenix does a great job keeping her kennel clean at the shelter. She should do well with house training in a home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She may do well in a home with other dogs, and the Humane Society will require a dog meet at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it’s a good match. She may do well with respectful children of any age, though keep in mind that she is a large and strong dog so she may knock over small children. Phoenix is a happy girl, always smiling and her tail always wagging. She is very smart and food-motivated, already knowing sit, shake and lay-down and ready to learn more. She would make a great hiking partner.
Tyson is a four-year-old neutered cat, a sweet boy that loves attention from his favorite people. He can be shy in new situations but warms up very quick with love and reassurance. When he’s comfortable, he will roll around begging for attention. He should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction, keeping in mind that Tyson is FIV-positive. He should do well with respectful children eight and up under parental supervision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.