Dragon is a four-year-old shy male cat who would prefer a quieter home where he can spend his days lounging and relaxing. When he’s comfortable, Dragon loves attention from his favorite people. He’ll roll all over asking for pets, and would love a home with lots of fluffy beds and cushions. He should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. He would likely prefer a quieter home with older, respectful children 13 and up.
Brody is an affectionate and active four-year-old Lab/Beagle mix looking for his forever home. Brody was house-trained in his previous home when let out regularly. He should do well in his new home with a consistent routine and time to adjust. Brody got along with other dogs in his previous home, and may do well with new pets if given proper introductions. The Humane Society can arrange dog-meets with the resident dog to make sure it’s a good match. Brody can be shy and nervous in new situations and takes a little time to warm up and feel comfortable. Once he feels safe he is extremely affectionate and cuddly. He still has a lot of energy and would benefit from a consistent exercise routine to get down to a healthier weight. Because of Brody’s nervousness and body handling sensitivities, he is looking for a home where everyone is 16 or older.
Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.