Marcello is a long-haired 6-year-old neutered cat looking for his forever home. He is sweet and loves people. He can be shy at first and would likely prefer a quieter home.
When he’s comfortable, he has the loudest purr and will rub all over you for petting.
Marcello enjoys spending his time being brushed by his favorite people and napping at the top of the cat tree.
He would do well with other pets if given introductions.
He should do well with respectful children 13 and up under parental supervision.
Mac is a handsome, intelligent and active 6-year-old neutered male Labrador/Terrier mix looking for a family who loves to have fun. Mac was house trained in his previous home.
He should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Mac lived with dogs and cats in his previous home and did well.
He is looking for a home with teenagers or older. Mac is a sweet and happy dog who is eager to join you in any activity.
Don’t let his age fool you, he has plenty of energy.
If you are looking for a hiking partner who is ready to snuggle at the end of the day, Mac’s the one.
Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
