Mulan is 12 years old, spayed, and up to date on vaccinations. Mulan loves being around her favorite people, has the sweetest meow, and is looking for her forever retirement home. Don't let her age fool you, Mulan is a silly cat with lots of energy and would love a home with toys and scratching posts to keep her occupied. She doesn't always appreciate other animals in her space. Mulan may do well with another easy-going animal if given a slow introduction but would prefer to be the only pet. She did well with the children in her previous home and should adjust to a home with respectful children.
Hamtaro is a young adult Syrian hamster who is super soft and spunky. He loves eating snacks and making blanket forts. He's looking for a home to provide him with lots of wood toys to chew on as hamsters' teeth continue to grow throughout their lifetime. Chewing helps grind their teeth down to keep them happy and healthy. Hamsters make great, relatively low-maintenance pets that are entertaining to watch and interact with.
Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
