Renly is a 2-year-old spayed cat who loves people and would enjoy a home where she can spend all night cuddling. She is curious and has a lot of energy, so her ideal home would be one with lots of toys to keep her busy while her people are away. She would love being somewhere with plenty of space for her to run around and burn off her extra energy. Renly might do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. She should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
Rambo is an energetic and intelligent 3-year-old neutered dog looking for an active home with owners who have plenty of time for adventures. He was house trained in his previous home, and should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. He should do well in a home with other dogs but should not live with cats. He can be nervous in new situations, so it is required he live in a home with respectful teenagers and older. Rambo is incredibly sweet and smart and absolutely loves to play fetch. He already knows commands such as sit, lie down, shake, speak, stay and drop. He can be shy in new situations but warms up quickly and loves affection.
