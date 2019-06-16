Scylla is a one-year-old spayed cat looking for a permanent spot on your couch or in your lap. Scylla can be timid in new situations but has a lot of trust in people who visit her often. When she’s comfortable with you, she will crawl right into your lap for snuggles. She also loves to play and would love living in a home with lots of toys to keep her busy. Scylla should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. She should do well with respectful children under parental supervision, keeping in mind she is timid in new situations and may prefer a quieter place to adjust at first.
Rigatoni, also known as Toni, is a four-year-old neutered dog that might look cool and tough but is really a sweetheart looking for a quiet home where he can settle in and feel safe. Toni can be a little shy at first but if you talk to him sweetly he’ll warm right up. He always keeps his kennel clean and should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Rigatoni came into the shelter with another dog he enjoys but he’s not always fond of other dogs. He may do well with another dog in the home but we are requiring a dog meet at the shelter to make sure it’s a good fit. Toni prefers a home with teens and older. He loves tennis balls and could play fetch all day. He’s very smart and already knows sit and lay down, and would enjoy learning more tricks.
Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
