Brioche is a 3-year-old mother of four kittens (Jam, Jelly, Chutney and Marmalade) and has since been spayed, as well as brought up to date on vaccinations. After the craziness of raising four kittens, this lady loves spending her time lounging around and relaxing. She loves to chase toys when she’s feeling playful. Brioche didn’t always appreciate other pets in her space in her foster home. She may adjust to a home with other calm, easygoing pets if given slow and proper introductions but would likely be happiest as the only pet. She should do well with respectful children.
Loupette is a sweet and calm 7-year-old spayed Chihuahua looking for a comfy lap to curl up in. Loupette seems to be house trained and should do well in a home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She may do well with other calm pets in the home. Coulee Region Humane Society will require a meet with any resident dogs to make sure it’s a good match. She is shy and easily overwhelmed and looking for a home with children 16 years or older. Loupette is looking for a quiet retirement home. She doesn’t ask for much, just leisurely strolls, lots of snuggling and naps. She came to the Humane Society as a stray with her mouth in poor condition; she only has a few teeth left. She will need to eat a canned or soft kibble diet. Food should be limited to help her get down to a healthier weight so she can live a long and happy life.
