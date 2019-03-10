Elvis
Elvis is a 4-year-old neutered cur/shepherd mix looking for a quiet home. Elvis is very sweet and shy and needs a family committed to building his confidence. He keeps his kennel clean during the day when let out regularly but does have accidents over the long nights at the shelter. He will need a consistent routine in his new home. We recommend crate training. Elvis enjoys the company of other dogs so he should do well in a home with other pets. Because he is very nervous and shy he would prefer respectful children age 12 and older. Elvis is a wonderful dog who is very affectionate and playful once he comes out of his shell. He is quite timid and shy when first meeting new people but once he warms up and feels safe, he will be your constant companion. His new family will need to use positive reinforcement techniques to help build his confidence around new people and situations.
Brambles
Brambles is 5-year-old spayed cat who came to the Coulee Region Humane Society severely matted and had to be shaved for health reasons. When her hair grows back, she will be a fluffy, medium-haired cat. She loves to be around people and would love living in a home with someone who will spend all day snuggling with her. As a long-haired cat, she will require regular grooming. Ask an adoption counselor for more information. She should do well with other pets given a slow and proper introduction and respectful children age 8 and older under parental supervision.
