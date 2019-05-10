Lily is a 4-year-old, spayed, active dog. Lily is anxious in the shelter environment. She is looking for an active person who can understand her specific needs. She was house-trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She does well with most dogs and loves to play. She is very uncomfortable around children, so she is looking for an adult-only home. Lily is a great dog who bonds quickly. She is uncomfortable with strangers entering the home and prefers to have her own space to get away to when visitors come over. She is looking for a person who likes to do her favorite things like hiking and playing tug of war. She is very smart and already knows sit, lay down, off, and stay. Be aware Lily is strong and will pull on the lead to get to other dogs and chase squirrels. She will need an owner that can handle her strength.
Sophie is looking for her forever retirement home. She is 11-years-old, spayed, and front declawed. She enjoys her space at times and would likely prefer a quiet home with fluffy beds for her to spend her days napping. When she's comfortable, she loves being brushed and pet by her favorite people. Sophie lived with her sister previously and did well. She should adjust to a home with another calm, easygoing pet if given slow and proper introduction. She would prefer a quieter home with children 13 and older.
