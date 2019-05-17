Chubbs is five years old, neutered, and up to date on his vaccinations. Chubbs is sweet, social and adorable. Chubbs loves spending his days lounging around, and as an office cat he likes to wander around greeting staff and guests in between naps. He would love living in a home with a fluffy bed to nap on and lots of people to cuddle with at night. Chubbs should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. He should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
Quinn is nine years old, neutered, and up to date on vaccinations. He is a sweet and mellow dog looking for a quiet home to retire in. Quinn was previously house trained but has recently been having accidents. He will need a consistent routine in his new home to get back on track. Crate training can be a great tool when house training. He may do well with another older, calm dog. He does not appreciate young bouncy dogs in his space. Quinn is fearful of men and would prefer to live in a female only home. Due to his fearfulness he is looking for an adult only home. He is an affectionate dog who needs a quiet home where he can feel safe and at ease. Once he feels comfortable he loves to play with toys, especially squeaky ones, and will even drop it on command.
Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
