Ginger is a three-year-old spayed cat. She is shy but sweet, and would prefer a quieter home where she can spend her days napping and looking out the windows. Once she gets to know you, Ginger loves attention. She craves petting and enjoys snacks of all kinds. She needs an owner who will give her time to adjust and gain confidence, and would do well in a home with other calm, easy-going pets. Ginger would do best in a home with children 15 and up.
Bambino is a 10-month-old neutered pup. He is very social and will need an owner with time to dedicate to him and to keeping his routine consistent. Crate training is highly recommended, and he’ll need a home that can provide firm leadership, consistent exercise and regular training. Bambino is a goofy boy with a lot of energy, and would make a great running or hiking partner. He will need a house-and-dog meet with resident pets to make sure it’s a good match, and will need to live with children 12 and up.
