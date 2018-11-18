Try 1 month for 99¢

Mia

Mia is a 6-year-old spayed Catahoula mix who is current on vaccinations.

She is a beautiful, sweet and calm dog looking for someone to spend a lot of time with.

She was house-trained in her previous home and should do well in her new home with time to adjust and a consistent routine.

Mia is very timid and gets overwhelmed easily. She will need to live in an adult-only home and should be the only dog in the home.

She is a low-key dog who is easy to please and happiest when she is around people. She enjoys walks and has great leash manners.

Betsy

Betsy is a 2-year-old spayed cat who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia.

Betsy is a sweet cat who will chirp at her favorite people to express affection and will crawl up next to you. She liked the other cat in her foster home but is slow to adjust. She could live with another pet if given slow and proper introductions. She should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.

Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday.

