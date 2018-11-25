Neve
Neve is a 2-year-old neutered cat who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia. He is a very social and outgoing cat who loves to be around people and will greet you in the morning by meowing and rubbing all over you. Neve would love living in a home with lots of beds to lounge on and people to cuddle and play with. Neve should do well with other pets given a slow and proper introduction and with respectful children under parental supervision.
Maple
Maple is a 6-year-old unspayed pitbull who is current on vaccinations. She is a sweet and snuggly dog who loves treats. Maple is a well-mannered lady and looking for a home where folks have plenty of time to spend with her. She keeps her kennel clean at the shelter when let out regularly and should do well in her new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Maple may do well in a home with other dogs. We highly recommend a dog meet to make sure it is a good match. She could live in a home with respectful children of any age. Maple is treat motivated and very smart. She already knows sit and lay down and would love to learn more. She would make a great hiking partner.
