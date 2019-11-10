Chico is a playful 5-year-old dog looking for an active family with plenty of time for him. He was house trained in his previous home and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. He may do well with another large dog in the home, and the Humane Society will require a dog-meet to ensure a good match. He should not live with cats. He doesn’t recognize his strength and has resource guarding tendencies, so Chico is looking for a home with children 13 and up. Chico loves to play and run around the yard, and once he’s tired he’s a great snuggler. He is a strong dog that needs an owner who is able to handle him and willing to work on his leash manners. He will reward your efforts with lots of kisses.
Polito is a 4-month-old spayed cat looking for a new home. This adorable lady can be shy in new situations but warms up quickly with pets and playtime. Like most kittens, she’s very active and loves to run and play. Her ideal home would be one with lots of toys to chase during the day and people to snuggle with all night. Polito loves to play and should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. She is fearful of loud noises and sudden movements and would do best in a home with respectful children age 8 and up.
