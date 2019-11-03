Chevo is a three-year-old neutered labrador-pit bull mix who’s been described as sweet, snuggly, playful and smart. Chevo was house trained in his previous home and should do well in a new home with time to adjust and a consistent routine. Chevo will need to be the only dog in the home. Due to him needing slow introductions to new people he is looking for an adult-only home. Chevo is the sweetest boy once he gets to know someone, and like most labs he loves to play fetch. He would love to find a quiet home environment that does not have lots of frequent visitors or that can provide a safe space to get away when new people come over.
Tavra is a three-year-old female cat who can be timid in new situations but warms up quickly with love and attention. When she gets comfortable, she has lots to say, and loves to talk and will chirp and purr for pets. Everyone knows her at the shelter because she’s always saying hi when people walk in. Tavra even loves to play when she’s in the mood. She may do well with other calm, easy-going pets if given slow and proper introductions, and should do well with respectful children (8+) under parental supervision.
