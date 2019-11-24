Lamda is a two-year-old spayed pitbull mix who is up to date on vaccinations and looking for an active home. She does well when let out regularly and will need a consistent routine in a new home. The Humane Society highly suggests utilizing a crate when bringing home a new dog, for when they cannot be directly supervised. Lamda may do well in a home with other dogs. Due to some resource guarding, she would do best in a home with older kids 7 and older.
Cassee is a one-year-old, spayed cat up to date on vaccinations who has tested negative for FIV and feline leukemia. She has spent some time in the vet clinic recovering from a large injury but is now ready for a new home. Cassee is an adorable and confident cat who loves to run around and play. When she tires herself out, she loves to snooze on fluffy beds and cat trees. She should do well with other pets if given proper introductions. She can get excited when she plays and can be “bitey,” and would do best in a home with older, respectful children 8 and older under parental supervision.
