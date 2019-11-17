Vance is a 6-month-old neutered cat who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV and feline leukemia. He can be a shy guy at first but loves attention from his favorite people. When he’s comfortable, he loves snuggling up on your lap and playing. He’ll even carry his little toys around in his mouth like a dog. He spent time in foster care gaining confidence and became more and more curious and social as he got settled. We would recommend keeping him confined to one room/area at first, so he can adjust slowly and is easier to socialize with. To keep him busy while you’re away, make sure he has plenty of toys and scratching posts, and preferably a feline friend to play with. He should not live with children or rambunctious dogs.
Todd is 8 years old, neutered and looking for an active home that will help him get down to a healthier weight. He always keeps his kennel clean at the shelter. He should do well in a home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. He should do well in a home with other pets. Due to some resource- guarding tendencies, he is looking for a home with older children 13 and older. Todd is a snuggly boy who really knows how to ham it up for attention. He loves to roll around on his back to ask for belly rubs. He also loves toys and is motivated by treats. He already knows sit, lie down and shake.
