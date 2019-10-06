Dazai is a three-year-old neutered cat looking for his forever home. Dazai is a social cat who loves being around people, and his ideal home would be one with lots of toys to spend his days chasing around. When he tires himself out, he loves to curl up next to his favorite people for snuggles. Dazai should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. He should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.
Riley is a sweet one-year-old dog who can be shy at first but quickly bonds to people. She is in search of a family that is around most of the day. Riley was house trained in her previous home and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Riley should do well in a home with other dogs, and the Humane Society recommends any kids in the home meet with her before adoption. As a husky mix, Riley will need lots of exercise and room to explore. She does have separation anxiety and will need a home where she is rarely left alone. Her ideal family would be retired, work from home or be able to bring her to work. She also has done well at doggy daycare.
