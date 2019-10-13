K.T. is a gentle female cat looking for a mellow home to retire in. In her foster home, her favorite pastimes included lap-snuggling, bird watching and finding that perfect box to curl up in. K.T. is an easy-going cat who should get along well with other calm pets, given a proper introduction. At her age, she’d appreciate a less rambunctious household, but should do well with children 5+ under parental supervision. K.T. has hyperthyroidism, which is well controlled by a medication given by ear twice a day. Potential adopters should be prepared to monitor her bloodwork with their vet and apply her medication, Methimazole, which costs $30 for a five- to six-week supply.
Sweet Bear is a sweet and timid 11-month-old dog looking for a family that can help him gain some confidence. He seems mostly house trained, and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Sweet Bear should do well with other dogs in the home, and is more confident when he has another dog to play with. He may do well with respectful children of any age depending on how the meet goes. Once he feels comfortable, he shows his snuggly, affectionate side.
