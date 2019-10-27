Willow is an intelligent 2-year-old dog looking for a homes experienced with active breeds. Willow was house trained in her previous home and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She would do well in a home with other dogs, as she loves to play. Any children in the home should be teenagers or older. Willow can be uncomfortable meeting new people and needs time to warm up before she is ready to feel safe and interact. Please keep in mind that cattle-dogs like Willow were bred to work. Dogs of this breed need plenty of daily physical and mental stimulation to remain happy and well-behaved.
You have free articles remaining.
Puma is a 6-year-old spayed cat looking for her purr-fect home. Puma spent some time in foster care to improve her health and help her gain confidence. Her foster parents describe her as shy but adjustable. Puma is an easy-going cat who loves to spend her days lounging around and relaxing. She would love living in a home with lots of fluffy beds to snooze on and windows to bird-watch. She should do well with other calm, easy-going pets if given a slow and proper introduction, and with respectful children, keeping in mind she does prefer her quiet space at times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.